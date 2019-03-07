The sounds of Easter begin

POINT PLEASANT — Practices have started and are going strong for this year’s annual Easter Cantata.

The Mason County Community Cantata (MCCC) will be telling the story of salvation through various vocal performances and narration the weekend of Palm Sunday, April 13 and 14, for the 12th annual Easter Cantata. The program will take place at Main Street Baptist Church and will begin at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6 p.m. Jones advises guests to arrive early for optimal seating. A nursery will also be available.

The program is free of charge, but an offering box will be available for guests at the entrance where the ushers stand. The committee of the MCCC are still deciding which entity the proceeds will go to from this show.

“We have excellent singers, it’s going really well,” said Cantata Director Larry Jones. “Practices are going fantastic.”

The cantata is comprised of approximately 30 voices with over a dozen churches represented among these individuals. The program for this year is titled “Hallelujah, Praise The Lamb.” Jones commented this is one of the best received pieces the cantata has performed and is one of three pieces the cantata has performed twice. The piece is composed by Bill and Gloria Gaither and has group and solo performances along with narration. A few selections of the piece include “We Remember,” “Power of the Cross,” and the title song “Hallelujah, Praise The Lamb.” The program will tell the story of Easter — the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ all while capturing the hope individuals have in him.

The soloists and the narrator for this year’s program are still to be decided. Jones explained it is not too late for new members to join as all singers from all area churches as well as anyone who is interested within the community are invited to attend. Every year his goal is to reach 50 members.

Practices are held on Monday night, 7 p.m. at Main Street Baptist Church located at 1100 Main Street in Point Pleasant. Five scheduled practices remain before opening night.

The cantata was formed 15 years ago by Jones. He had experienced a community cantata earlier in his life and when he moved to Point Pleasant he sought to create such a group. After finding other individuals with his same goals, the Mason County Community Cantata was formed with Jones as the director. The cantata performs a show for Easter and a show for Christmas, yearly. Anyone who has a passion for singing is welcome to be a member. The members of the cantata self finance the organization and all the proceeds from their shows go to support any local individuals in need or local programs focused on helping those in need.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

