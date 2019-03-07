Gallia community briefs

City Schools Preschool registration

Gallipolis City Schools will be holding preschool registration at Washington Elementary April 4, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Rio Grande Elementary registration will be held April 12 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Greene Elementary will have registration April 26 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Washington Elementary can be contacted at 740-446-3213, Rio at 740-245-5333, and Green at 740-446-3236. Preference is given to children who will be four by Aug. 1 but students three to five may apply. Any student five years of age by Aug. 1 should enroll in kindergarten. Parents and guardians are asked to bring required documents, including: birth certificate, social security card, shot record, health insurance, proof of income, custody papers (if applicable). Proof of income can include a 2018 tax return or two consecutive pay stubs or benefits including anything from JFS or SSI.

Raina Fulks Memorial Scholarship application

Students applying must be a Gallia resident, enrolled in an accredited, nonprofit, technical or vocational institute, community college, four-year college or university that offers an academic major related to agriculture or natural resources. Students are asked to provide a letter of acceptance and proof of registration. They must plan for a career focused in agriculture or natural resources. If an applicant is in doubt about their eligibility, they are encouraged to apply still. The financial award is to be put towards tuition, room and board, books or supplies and incidental expenses. The award is good for a year and not based on financial need. The application is due at the Gallia Soil and Water Conservation District Office by 4 p.m. the last business day of March. No late applications will be accepted. The office is located at 111 Jackson Pike, Suite 1569, Gallipolis, OH 45631. The office can also be contacted at 740-446-6173. Applications can be found at the office.

Emancipation Scholarship application

The Gallia County Emancipation Celebration Committee announces the 2019 Emancipation Scholarship application and instructions are available online at www.emancipation-day.com/node/19 and must be submitted by mail with a postmark no later than April 15, 2019 to Gallia County Emancipation Proclamation Scholarship Fund, P O Box 511, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631. Any questions please contact Emancipation President Andy Gilmore at 740-446-7611.