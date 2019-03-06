A community in pictures

GALLIPOLIS — BoardRoom 46 at 300 Second Avenue will be hosting Gallipolis Pictures’ Mary Lee Marchi and her works in photography featuring landmarks of southeast Ohio and Gallia County, March 8 at 6 p.m.

Admission to the event is free.

Marchi has been recognized as a community figure who commonly drives about Gallipolis, especially in the downtown area, on a golf cart taking photos of the various happenings in the city. She runs a Facebook page titled “Gallipolis Pictures” which has garnered over 13,500 followers, roughly 150 of them living outside of the U.S.

Marchi said she started the page as a means of keeping busy after her husband’s passing but then started thinking maybe she could help show the positive side of Gallipolis, instead of its negative aspects. Many of her subjects focus on small town and rural life. Some of Marchi’s favorite photography subjects include historical sites about Gallia and Gallipolis. She said she enjoys taking photos of the backs of individuals she comes in contact with because she feels it’s less invasive of their privacy. She said she has been known to hitch a ride with a relative on the occasion and as they drive, she will shoot photos from her window or she’ll stop for a moment in her golf cart about Gallipolis. She is a regular sight at parades and other public events along Second Avenue.

Marchi served as director of the Gallia County Historical Society for several years and served with the society for a total of 20 years before stepping back. She has also served on the Gallipolis City Park Board. Marchi said she likes attending Gallipolis City Commission meetings because she wants to be in the know.

“I just love history and I love Gallia County history,” Marchi has previously said. “I guess it’s because I can tie my family into different things. You’ve got to know the relatives you came from because that’s part of you.”

Marchi said her favorite place in Gallia County is Gallipolis City Park and she feels that the park and its bandstand are the iconic heart of its community.

Mary Lee Marchi tacks up some of her work at a previous art show. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/03/web1_DSC_0781-1-.jpg Mary Lee Marchi tacks up some of her work at a previous art show. File photo

Board46Room to present Mary Lee Marchi