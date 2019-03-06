Senior art show, essay contest returns

RIO GRANDE — Are you age 55 or older with a talent for art, photography or poetry and essay writing? If so, the Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. (AAA7) encourages you to participate in its 37th Annual Senior Citizens Art Show and Essay and Poetry Contest that is approaching soon.

This year’s event will be held May 20-24, 2019 (Monday through Friday) and May 28-31, 2019 (Tuesday through Friday) at the Esther Allen Greer Museum, located on the campus of the University of Rio Grande in Rio Grande.

Anyone who is 55 years of age or older may participate. The Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. requests no more than three entries in the art show per participant, and one entry per person in each category for the essay and poetry contest. The event’s official application form includes a list of the rules and guidelines that have been established.

Examples of art categories that may be entered in the contest include acrylic, charcoal, counted cross stitch, mixed media, oil, pastels, pencil, and photography. Judging themes include abstract, animals and birds, cartoons, floral, landscape, portraits (humans), seascape, and still life.

This year, the agency will begin a new section at the art Show titled “In Art and Memory.” This area will be dedicated for families to honor their artist family member who passed after the age of 55. One entry per family will be accepted. More details are included in the application form.

Artwork can be submitted through your local Senior Citizens Center in the 10 counties included in the AAA7’s District (Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton) up until Monday, April 29, 2019, or the AAA7 Administrative Offices, located on the campus of the University of Rio Grande in Rio Grande, by Monday, May 6, 2019.

Essay and poetry entries should be no more than 1,000 words in length and, if possible, should be typed. There is no subject for entries and participants are asked to be creative. Essay and poetry entries must be submitted to the Area Agency on Aging District 7 Office no later than May 6, 2019. If interested in submitting an entry, participants are asked to mail two copies of their entry to: Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.; Attn: Jenni Lewis; F32-URG, PO Box 500; Rio Grande, Ohio 45674.

Those who are interested in either submitting an artwork or essay and poetry entry must obtain an application and rules form which is located on the agency’s website at www.aaa7.org. Once at the site, click on the “About AAA7” link. Once there, click the “Special Events” link followed by “Art Show and Poetry/Essay Contest.” Here, you will find a flyer and application form for the event. You may also call the AAA7 toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 to request a hard copy application form mailed to you.

Winners for the contest will be announced the day of the tea reception on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Esther Allen Greer Museum. All participants, their guests, and community visitors are welcome to attend.

For more details about the art show and essay poetry contest and or to request an application form, please call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 or email info@aaa7.org.

