Two Gallians join Ohio Commodores

GALLIPOLIS — Two local businessmen were recently installed to the Association of Ohio Commodores, Brent Saunders, Chairman of the Board, Holzer Health System, and Tom Wiseman, President and CEO, Ohio Valley Bank and Ohio Valley Bank Corp.

The Association of Ohio Commodores has the purpose of assisting the State of Ohio in her advancement in all areas contributing to the growth and development of the state and greater prosperity of her citizens. The group is recognized by the Governor of Ohio with the state’s most distinguished honor, The Executive Order of the Ohio Commodore. Each year outstanding Ohioans are recognized for their business accomplishment, acumen and leadership with this prestigious honor.

Saunders is a native of Gallipolis, and has served as chairmen of the Board of Directors, Holzer Health System, since March 2012. Previously he was president and CEO of Holzer Consolidated Health Systems. He has participated on the Holzer Medical Center – Gallipolis and Holzer Medical Center – Jackson Board of Directors for over 20 years. Saunders has practiced law in Gallia County since 1983 with the law firm of Halliday, Sheets, and Saunders. He has held several public positions, including four terms as Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney and two terms as Gallipolis City Solicitor. He continues to be active in the communities Holzer serves.

Saunders holds a Bachelor of Business degree from Marshall University and Juris Doctorate degree from Capital University Law School. He and his wife, Shawn, reside in Gallipolis, and have two grown children and three grandchildren, with a fourth grandchild expected spring 2019.

Wiseman, a lifetime resident of Gallipolis, was elected to the Ohio Valley Bank Board of Directors in October of 1992. At the time, he was president of The Wiseman Agency, representing the third generation operating the multi-line independent insurance agency started by his grandfather in 1928. Throughout his insurance career, he received many state and national honors. Wiseman’s role at Ohio Valley Bank grew when he accepted the role of the Board’s Lead Independent Director in 2005. He accepted the position of president and chief operating officer in 2010 and currently serves as president and CEO of the community bank with over $1 billion in assets. Supporters say his anthem of putting “Community First” has inspired the next generation of bankers.

A lifetime resident of Gallipolis, he and his wife, Libby, have three adult children and three grandchildren. He is a graduate of Gallia Academy High School and attended Marshall University and the University of Cincinnati.

Governor James A. Rhodes formed the Association of Ohio Commodores in 1966 for the purpose of assisting the state of Ohio for the greater prosperity of its citizens. The association was incorporated under the laws of the state of Ohio in 1971 as a non-profit organization and now its members are primarily involved with supporting the Office of the Governor and Lieutenant Governor.

The association is a nonpartisan organization that currently that reportedly boasts a diverse and dedicated members of more than 400 men and women. Members include government officials, distinguished university presidents and administrators; banking and legal professionals; leaders of trade organizations; chambers and economic development organization’s; and senior management executives of large, medium and small manufacturer’s from across Ohio in a wide variety of industries.

Wiseman https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/03/web1_Tom-Wiseman.jpg Wiseman Saunders https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/03/web1_Saunders-Brent.jpg Saunders