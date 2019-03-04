Grand jury indictments released

GALLPOLIS — Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in February and returned indictments for the following individuals:

Brynn K. Martin, 39, of Bidwell, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree; and one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth-degree. Lee A. Hawkins, II, 34, of Gallipolis, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree; and one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth-degree. Norman R. Shepherd, 44, of Gallipolis, one count of Burglary, a felony of the second-degree; and one count of Trespass in a Habitation, a felony of the fourth-degree. Jack D. Russell, 36, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Robert G. Kingery, 38, of Jackson, two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth-degree.

Tesa M. Schoolcraft, 41, of Bidwell, two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth-degree. Roy Gene Fields, II, 36, of Gandeeville, West Virginia, one count of Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth-degree. James S. Hairston, 30, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Brandon M. Harrison, 26, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Jessica L. Legg, 30, of Southside, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Derrick W. Walker, 38, of Charleston, West Virginia, one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth-degree. James A. Griffith, II, 22, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Telecommunications Fraud, a felony of the fifth-degree. Robert D. Laywell, 26, of Gallipolis, one count of Carrying Concealed Weapon, a felony of the fourth-degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree.

Ryan C. Richards, 31, of Gallipolis, one count of Escape, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Assault, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Tampering with Records, a felony of the third-degree. Allison E. Neville, 25, of Bidwell, one count of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility, a felony of the third-degree. Tabetha L. M. Call, 31, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree. Tommy M. Pennington, 44, of Vinton, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third-degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the third-degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the third-degree; one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the third-degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Trafficking in Marijuana, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Brittany R. Burdette, 29, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/03/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-4.jpg