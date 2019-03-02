Fulks Memorial Scholarship opens

GALLIPOLIS — On Nov. 8, 2018, the Gallia Soil and Water Conservation District dedicated a memorial scholarship to Raina Fulks who was “an avid environmentalist and our ray of sunshine,” colleagues said, and passed from a brain aneurysm on November 3, the same year.

She served as the district’s floodplain administrator for six years with a “wonderful smile, making her customers happier after spending time with her,” her colleagues said. She also helped with conservation camps and field tours. She served the Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District for seven years as its watershed coordinator for Leading Creek.

The Raina Fulks Memorial Scholarship is offering a $500 opportunity for college bound students focused in agricultural or natural resources studies to move toward their career goals. This scholarship program recognizes a deserving student with a long term career interest in those fields and rewards them with funding assistance for a college education.

The Gallia GSWCD Board of Supervisors will select a winner this May, and each following May. Winners will then be notified of the selection. In evaluating applicants, the committee will consider high school records, standardized test results, extracurricular activities and evidence of interest in a career involving agriculture or natural resources studies. The required essays are an important part of the evidence to be considered. If there is no clear winner of the scholarship supplemental information, an interview may be requested of the top three applicants.

The scholarship payment will be made to the winner during a scheduled presentation and a check made payable to his or her name. The district would also like to take a photograph of the recipient to be utilized in future publications. The district would also like to request the participant be available for the district’s annual fall banquet.

Students applying must be a Gallia resident, enrolled in an accredited, nonprofit, technical or vocational institute, community college, four-year college or university that offers an academic major related to agriculture or natural resources. Students are asked to provide a letter of acceptance and proof of registration. They must plan for a career focused in agriculture or natural resources. If an applicant is in doubt about their eligibility, they are encouraged to apply still.

The financial award is to be put towards tuition, room and board, books or supplies and incidental expenses. The award is good for a year and not based on financial need.

The application is due at the Gallia Soil and Water Conservation District Office by 4 p.m. the last business day of March. No late applications will be accepted. The office is located at 111 Jackson Pike, Suite 1569, Gallipolis, OH 45631. The office can also be contacted at 740-446-6173. Applications can be found at the office.

The Gallia Soil and Water District has long been an advocate of education in natural resources or agricultural studies. Pictured is a previous Soil and Water Farm Day in celebration of area agriculture.