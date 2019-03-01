Teacher on leave for alleged inappropriate behavior

BIDWELL — According to Gallia County Local Schools District officials, a River Valley High School teacher has been placed on leave and an investigation is underway after allegations of inappropriate behavior were reported.

“We did put a teacher on administrative leave Wednesday, pending an investigation, into alleged inappropriate behavior with a student,” said Gallia Local Schools Superintendent Jude Meyers.

Further hearings surrounding the issue are anticipated in the near future. Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin did confirm that an investigation is underway.

