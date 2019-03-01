Car crashes into bakery

A vehicle crashed into the front of the Heiner’s Bakery building at 1708 Eastern Avenue in Gallipolis on Friday morning causing damage to the building. Gallipolis Police Department, Gallia County EMS and other first responders were on the scene. The car was later removed, leaving a hole in the front of the building. The driver appeared to sustain minor injuries.

