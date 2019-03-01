Will selected as Commissioner

POMEROY — James “Jimmy” Will has been selected as the newest Meigs County Commissioner, filling the vacancy left by Mike Bartrum’s resignation which was effective on Thursday.

Will, who resides in Chester Township, is a 2006 graduate of Eastern High School and is a registered nurse at the Meigs Emergency Department. He holds degrees in business and nursing. Will also worked at Shade River Agricultural Services during high school and college.

In his letter of interested submitted in February, Will stated, “I have always been interested in politics and the commissioner job duties of Meigs County.” He went on to explain that for the past six to 10 years he has been interested in the work of a commissioner.

Will sited his upbringing on the family farm as instilling values and work ethic.

“Growing up on the family farm, hard work was a way of life which was taught at an early age. If we wanted something we had to earn it; I am so fortunate for that upbringing as it has prepared me for many endeavors in life,” wrote Will.

Will continues to raise beef cattle on the family farm while working full-time.

“Farming continues to teach me a very important life lesson: if I take care of it, it will provide yields in return. I love seeing progress, doing rewarding work and leaving things better than I found them,” wrote Will.

Will stated that he will make the role of a commissioner his full-time job and priority.

Following the appointment, Will added that he is excited for the opportunity to be part of this and “continue to move Meigs County forward.”

“I am excited and humbled to be chosen,” said Will.

Prior to making the announcement, the panel, which in accordance with Ohio Revised Code, consisted of the two remaining commissioner and Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley, went in to executive session regarding the appointment.

Coming out of the closed door session, President of the Commissioners Tim Ihle announced the unanimous decision to appoint Will to fill the vacancy.

Ihle thanked all of those who had been interested in the position, stating that “every single one would make a fine commissioner.”

In narrowing down the choice, Ihle noted that they wanted this to be the beginning not the end of something and a jump start to what may be a long service to Meigs County.

A total of 21 people submitted letters of interest for the position and all were interviewed by the panel.

A resolution is to be sent to the Board of Elections and Secretary of State in order for a commission to be issued. Once that commission is issued Will can begin his time as a commissioner.

Jimmy Will, second from left, was selected as the new Meigs County Commissioner in a decision which was announced on Friday morning. Pictured are Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley, Will, Commissioner Randy Smith and Commissioner Tim Ihle. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/03/web1_3.1-New-COmmissioner_ne20193193941446.jpg Jimmy Will, second from left, was selected as the new Meigs County Commissioner in a decision which was announced on Friday morning. Pictured are Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley, Will, Commissioner Randy Smith and Commissioner Tim Ihle.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.