Canady named fellow to AALP

GALLIPOLIS — Dr. Michael R. Canady, MD, MBA, CPE, FACS, FAAP, Chief Executive Officer, Holzer Health System, has recently been named a fellow to the American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL).

Across the nation, physicians are engaging to become leaders in practices, organizations and communities. AAPL is a professional association focused on developing and supporting physician leadership through lifelong education, professional development, community and influence. In order to become a fellow, applicants must demonstrate the following criteria and standards: be a member of the American Association for Physician Leadership and or its predecessor in good standing for the last five consecutive years; hold current status as a certified physician executive (CPE); provide a letter of recommendation from a current fellow, who nominates the candidate for fellowship status based on the applicant’s significant contributions to physician leadership; provide a narrative that describes the candidate’s achievements in physician leadership on a regional and/or national level; attend a minimum of 14 hours of live event CME through the association within the past two years; and actively participate in at least two association activities and or volunteer positions.

The American Association for Physician Leadership is a growing network of more than 9,000 physician leaders that has served the needs of physicians for 40 years through a leadership programs and education. Canady will be attending the Spring Summit induction ceremony on Saturday, May 4, in Washington DC.

Canady joined Holzer in 1995 following four years of service in the United States Navy. He is a graduate of the Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; completed his Bachelors in Science from Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee; and completed a residency in General Surgery at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati. He is board certified by the American Board of Surgery and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Canady earned an MBA from the Ohio University College of Business in 2001, and became a certified physicians executive in 2014 through the American Association of Physician Leadership (AAPL) Certifying Commission of Medical Management Program.

Canady has held a variety of positions within Holzer Health System, including his current title of CEO, Chief Medical Officer, Medical Director of Surgery, as well as numerous committee leadership roles. He and his wife, Kim, reside in Gallipolis.

Holzer Health System, a not-for-profit entity, is a regional health system consisting of two hospital locations in Gallipolis and Jackson; multiple clinical locations; a comprehensive therapy and wellness center; a dental care facility; a variety long-term care entities including senior care and assisted living establishments in Jackson and Gallipolis; over 160 providers and more than 30 medical specialties and over 2,500 employees.

Holzer is accredited by The Joint Commission. Accreditation is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to meeting certain performance standards. Holzer’s mission is to provide friendly visits, excellent care, every patient, every time. To learn more about Holzer, visit www.holzer.org.

Canady https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/02/web1_Dr.-Canady.jpg Canady