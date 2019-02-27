Southern FFA hosts District FFA contest

RACINE — The District 10 Ag Sales and Public Speaking Career Development Events (CDEs) were held on Feb. 7, and hosted by the Racine Southern FFA Chapter and Ohio River Producers (Racine Southern’s FFA Alumni). Contests were held throughout classrooms in the High School with the following FFA Chapters competing: Marietta, South Gallia, Logan, Warren, Gallia Academy, New Lexington, Minford-SCCTC, Morgan, Waterford, Alexander, River Valley, Racine Southern, and Federal Hocking.

The Prepared Public Speaking CDE is designed to develop agricultural leadership by providing for member participation in agricultural public speaking activities and stimulating interest in leadership and citizenship. In the Advanced category first place went to Bethany Starlin from Logan. In the beginning category first place went to Allison Florence from Warren.

The Extemporaneous Public Speaking Career Development Event is designed to develop the ability of all FFA members to express themselves on a given subject without having prepared or rehearsed its content in advance, therefore causing FFA members to formulate their remarks for presentation in a very limited amount of time. First place went to Hunter Welch from Marietta.

Participants in the Creed Speaking CDE present their presentation of the FFA Creed before a panel of judges. Once their presentation is complete, they respond to questions directly related to the FFA Creed. The Creed Speaking CDE is designed to foster agricultural leadership in younger members. The creed is five paragraphs long and must be memorized. First place in the Advanced Creed category (first year FFA member above ninth grade) went to Jenna York from New Lexington. First place in the Beginning Creed (first year FFA member in the ninth grade) went to Grace Baker New Lexington. Lisa Rose represented Racine Southern FFA Chapter and competed in the beginning creed category and placed fifth overall.

Students competing in the Agricultural Sales Career Development Event (CDE) gain experience and skills essential to the production and marketing of agricultural products. The team event illustrates related careers and offers a firsthand look at developing product knowledge and driving sales. Students compete individual but their scores get totaled for a team of four members. Gallia Academy was the first place team.

Local business owners, FFA Alumni, Southern Staff and FFA supporters came in to assist with judging. Racine Southern FFA Members and officers assisted with the organization of the contest in keeping everything running smoothly. The FFA thanks eveyone for dedicating their time in making our contest a success. All first place students/teams in the contest will go on to compete at the State FFA Competitions for their categories and we would like to wish them all the best of luck in representing District 10 FFA.

An FFA Member competes in the Extemporaneous Public Speaking CDE.

By Natalie Porter

Natalie Porter is the Racine Southern FFA Historian.

