OVB on the Square’s roof repair

Workers focus on restoring the roof of the old Ohio Valley Bank Building on the corner of Second Avenue and State Street, Tuesday afternoon. The bank first organized on September 24, 1872 in a second floor room on Second Avenue. The bank quickly outgrew the room and set out to build a new building. It was then the tallest building in Gallia County. In 1896, the building opened at the corner of Second Avenue and State Street. In 1961, the bank sold the location and it traded hands a number of times before falling into disrepair. The bank was then able to acquire the old location in 2015. Adjacent properties were acquired in recent years as well.

Dean Wright | OVP