City schools to open pre-k, kindergarten registration

GALLIPOLIS — Kindergarten and preschool registration season is once again coming to Gallia County.

Kindergarten Registration for the Gallipolis City School District will be held on the following dates: Green Elementary Monday, April 8, and Tuesday, April 9. Call Green at 740-446-3236 for an appointment. For Rio Grande Elementary, Monday, April 15 and Tuesday, April 16. Call Rio Grande at 740-245-5333 for an appointment. Washington Elementary will hold Monday, April 29 and Tuesday, April 30. Call Washington at 740-446-3213 for an appointment.

If you cannot attend registration during these dates and times, call the appropriate school to make other arrangements. It is important that children be registered for kindergarten in order to plan for classes and materials needed for all students, school officials say

Parents or guardians must bring their kindergarten-aged child to the registration. Children will be screened for hearing, vision, speech and communications, health and medical issues. Other screenings will be done by observing the child while he or she interacts with other children and the registration team.

A child must be five years of age on or before August 1, 2019 to be eligible to attend kindergarten.

To register, the parent or guardian must bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate, record of immunizations, proof of residence (piece of mail, rental agreement, etc.) and Social Security number. If there are custody issues, bring any court documentation you may have.

The State of Ohio’s immunization requirements for children entering kindergarten in 2019 are as follows: five Diphtheria, Whooping Cough, and Tetanus vaccinations (DPTs), four Polio vaccinations (IPVs), two Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccinations (MMRs), three Hepatitis B vaccines (HBVs), and two Varicella vaccines.

It is also required by the Gallia County Health Department that each child have a tuberculin (TB) skin test before entering kindergarten.

Children may obtain these immunizations from their doctor or from the Gallia County Health Department, which is located at 499 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis. Be sure to take your child’s current immunization record with you.

Gallipolis City Schools look forward to another year of brand new preschool and kindergarten students. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/02/web1_02261916112.jpg Gallipolis City Schools look forward to another year of brand new preschool and kindergarten students. File photo