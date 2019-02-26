Johnson announces Congressional Art Competition

MARIETTA — Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) has announced that high school students in Eastern and Southeastern Ohio residing in the 6th Congressional District are eligible to participate in the 2019 Congressional Art Competition, “An Artistic Discovery.”

“This is a wonderful opportunity for local high school student artists,” Johnson said. “I always enjoy viewing the artwork produced by our talented young people, and I encourage all interested schools and students to participate. I look forward to welcoming the winning student to Washington D.C., and proudly displaying his or her piece in the U.S. Capitol alongside winners from across the country.”

The winning student-artist will be invited to Washington, D.C. to take part in a national reception, and have his or her artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. All high school students living in Eastern and Southeastern Ohio can participate, regardless of where they attend high school: public, private, home school, or online school.

All artwork must be no larger than 26 x 26 x 4 including the frame, and can weigh no more than 15 lbs. The artwork should be original in design, concept, and execution. Acceptable media include:

*Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolors

*Drawings: pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, markers

*Collage

*Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints

*Mixed media: use of more than two media such as pencil, ink, watercolor

*Computer-generated art

*Photography

Full guidelines can be found online at: https://billjohnson.house.gov/constituentservices/congressional-art-competition.htm

All submissions are due by Thursday, April 25, and can be either mailed or delivered in-person to Rep. Johnson’s Marietta, Salem, Cambridge, or Ironton District offices. The winning submissions will be determined by a panel of experts and local officials; the winners will be notified during the first week of May. In addition to the overall winner, one runner-up will have their artwork displayed in one of Rep. Johnson’s district offices. Johnson will also award a “People’s Choice” award; images of selected artwork will be posted on his Facebook page, and fans will have the opportunity to vote on a final winner. The student whose artwork receives the highest number of “likes” will be designated the winner of the People’s Choice award, and their artwork will be displayed in a district office.

For more information on the contest, please contact Ben Keeler in the Salem District Office at 330-337-6951.