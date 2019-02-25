County investigates downed power lines

GALLIA COUNTY — A windy weekend left area fire departments inspecting downed power lines and homeowners clearing trees and brush from property.

According to Gallia 911 Communications Center and Emergency Management Agency, winds reached upwards of 38 mph from midnight Sunday morning to midnight Monday morning. Around 14 calls were made by area fire departments to inspect downed power lines or road situations with downed trees.

“It was a busy weekend, between the weather and our other emergencies,” said Gallia 911 and EMA Director Sherry Daines.

Lines were found down near La Grande Road and State Route 141 as well as on Prospect Church Road. Trees were found down on State Route 233 near Wagoner Road. Trees pulled down power lines on Ohio 233 near Gallia along with more lines down due to trees on Carter Road. A power pole and lines reportedly fell on a residential garage on Homewood Drive and another tree was discovered down near Lewis and Bullskin Road. Two trees were discovered in the curve of the road near Lanking Road and Ohio 141. A line was found hanging low near a residence on Second Avenue in Gallipolis and a sparking line was found with a tree in it on Dave Road near Banjo Creek. More lines were also discovered down on Kriner Drive. Wagoner Road reportedly had an uprooted tree across power lines in another location. Ohio 160, near Thompson Road also had lines lying across the roadway.

One barn on Ohio 160 in the Bidwell area reportedly caught fire due to lines lying across it.

Gallia EMA Deputy Director Tim Miller recommends that families never approach a downed power line. Instead, call 9111 and let first responders and area electric companies handle the hazard.

