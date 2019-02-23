Chat with a CASA informational meeting set

POMEROY — Interested in learning more about how you can make a difference in the lives of area children?

“Chat with a CASA” is being held on March 19 at 6 p.m. at the Farmers Bank Community Room, 640 East Main Street, Pomeroy.

Meigs-Gallia CASA Program Director Chelsey Kloes explained, “There have been several individuals interested in speaking with a CASA Volunteer that is currently working a case and meeting with a child. So, we have brought in a few seasoned CASA Volunteers in so that others could ask any questions they’d like about a volunteers duties or life as a volunteer.”

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate.

The role of a CASA volunteer is to advocate for children who are involved in juvenile court cases, including those who may have been abused or neglected.

Volunteers can be anyone age 21 or older who have a passion for helping children. There is no specific background or education required as the CASA program provides all the necessary training free of charge.

CASA and guardian ad litem (GAL) volunteers are appointed by judges to advocate for abused or neglected children, to make sure they don’t get lost in the overburdened legal and social service system or languish in inappropriate group or foster homes. Volunteers stay with each case until it is closed and the child is placed in a safe, permanent home. For many of the children served, their CASA/GAL volunteer will be the one constant adult presence in their lives, according to the National CASA website.

Information will also be available how to apply to be a CASA and the upcoming training.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/02/web1_2.24-CASA_ne2019222164945400.jpg

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.