Missing teen has been found

POINT PLEASANT — A missing Point Pleasant teenager has been found safe.

Point Pleasant Chief of Police Joe Veith announced Monday evening on the Point Pleasant Police Department’s Facebook page that the Point Pleasant Police Department (PPPD) with assistance from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office has found Lanea Cochran, 17.

Cochran was reported to have gone missing from her home on Mt. Vernon Avenue, sometime between Friday, Feb. 8 and Sunday, Feb. 10.

Veith extends a thank you to all who called the PPPD with information on her whereabouts leading to her safe return home.