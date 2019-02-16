Emancipation Scholarship considerations open

GALLIA COUNTY — The Emancipation Proclamation Committee, the nonprofit organization responsible for organizing the Emancipation Celebration annually in September, is announcing the return of its scholarship program.

The Emancipation Celebration remembers President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, the American Civil War and the struggles of those who fought, spoke and marched for equality and against slavery throughout American history.

According to committee member Karen Sprague, the organization asks that all applications be mailed and postmarked by April 15 to P.O. Box 511 Gallipolis, OH 45631.

Applicants must be of African American descent, an undergraduate student and under the age of 25. The Gallia County Emancipation Proclamation Scholarship is geared to help students fund their choice of collegiate schooling.

Applicants must be enrolled in or identified as having the intention to enroll in a college or university in the U.S. as a full-time student. They must have been a Gallia County resident beginning their junior year of high school. Applicants are asked to be U.S. citizens or permanent residents residing in the country. Students must have had a minimum GPA of 2.5 in the prior school year, be that college or high school.

The scholarship award is to be used for room, board fees and tuition at an accredited degree granting institution in the U.S. the applicant must have Confirmation of fall enrollment during the grant award year and is asked to attend three consecutive quarters or two semesters.

Applicants will be evaluated on academic achievement based on their transcripts and ACT or SAT scores. Applicants are asked to write a typed two-page minimum essay expressing the impact of the Emancipation Proclamation on the U.S. and how the Gallia County Emancipation Celebration affected the individual student’s life. Applicants are also asked to provide three letters of recommendation from teachers, community leaders, coaches or other similar individuals. Graduating high school seniors will be considered first if not enough funds are not available for all students.

Applicants with greater academic achievement and more impressive essays will be given greater consideration.

Award amounts for each student vary on funds available for the given year.

Questions should be directed to Emancipation Proclamation Celebration Committee President Andy Gilmore at (740) 446-7611 or Secretary Beverly Jackson at (740) 441-7900.

According to Sprague, some years they may have ten applicants and others they may have less.

The scholarship fund has received money from Huntington National Bank as well as private donors to continue providing opportunities for students over the years.

Chelsea Price demonstrates her vocal talents during last year's Emancipation Celebration Weekend.