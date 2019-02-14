Travel Expo set for March

GALLIPOLIS — The tenth annual Discover Appalachia Travel Expo will take place on March 16 at Gallia Academy Middle School in Gallipolis.

An event for all ages, the expo gives exhibitors the opportunity to showcase travel, historic and business destinations from all over the region and connect one-on-one with the general public.

Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Amanda Crouse said the Discover Appalachia Travel Expo is beneficial to both Gallia County and the surrounding region.

“It’s a great networking opportunity that gives the exhibitors the opportunity to market themselves and magnify their exposure to the public. By working with surrounding communities, southeastern Ohio is stronger as a whole, which directly benefits our individual counties,” said Crouse. “It also educates the community members about what their area has to offer, not only in their backyard, but all across the region.”

Registration for the event is Friday, February 15 with limited space available, so if anyone is interested in participating, registration can be done online at www.discoverappalachiatravelexpo.com or contact the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau (740-446-6882) for additional information. Those exhibitors who have participated in the past will receive a 50 percent discount on registration while registration for new exhibitors will be $25.

The past two years, event organizers have been spent time working to revamp the event, making some changes to increase guest attendance along with bringing the addition of a name change for 2019. They are also looking to bring some new activities for adults and children throughout the day such as health screenings provided by Holzer Health System and the Magic Mirror program. The Ohio Wildlife Division will be doing a program called “Migratory Birds.” Princess Elsa, Moana and Darth Vader will be there for photo opportunities and the Gallipolis City Police with have their K-9 Unit at the expo for a presentation, Boardroom46 will be doing “Make & Take’s” at their booth throughout the day and also a small petting zoo will be available outside where children and adults can get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.

“We are excited to be a part of this event. We wholeheartedly believe it will be a great opportunity for our local and regional businesses to promote themselves to potential customers. We hope to see the Expo grow and expand in the coming years,” said Chamber Executive Director Elisha Orsbon.

The Discover Appalachia Travel Expo will take place Saturday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Gallia Academy Middle School, 340 Fourth Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631. Admission is free and open to everyone to attend.

The Gallia County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau partners with the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce to highlight area attractions, celebrations and businesses of the region. Here the Emancipation Celebration Day Committee speaks with a visitor at previous expos. The Emancipation Proclamation Celebration is the longest running of its kind and is held every fall. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/02/web1_Expo.jpg The Gallia County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau partners with the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce to highlight area attractions, celebrations and businesses of the region. Here the Emancipation Celebration Day Committee speaks with a visitor at previous expos. The Emancipation Proclamation Celebration is the longest running of its kind and is held every fall. File photo

Last day to register Friday