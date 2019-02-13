Two commissioner seats open in fall election

GALLIPOLIS — Two spots are open this year on the Gallipolis City Commission, the legislative branch of the municipality of Gallipolis.

Election day for 2019 will be Nov. 5

According to the city’s charter,”Each member of the City Commission, prior to his petitions being filed, for at least two years immediately prior to his election, shall have been, and during his term of office shale continue to be, a resident of the City of Gallipolis, Ohio, and shall have the qualifications of an elector therein. He shall not hold any other public office or position of public character, except that of notary public or member of the state militia, except as otherwise provided in this charter, and shall not be interested in the profits or emoluments of any contract, job, work or service for the municipality…Any commissioner who shall cease to possess any of the qualifications herein required shall forthwith forfeit his office, and any such contract in which any member is or may become interested, directly or indirectly, may be declared void by the other members of the City Commission.”

A candidacy statement and nominating petition has to be filed by Feb. 21 before a potential primary, which would be May 7. Petitions must have five signatures of individuals with the ability to vote within Gallipolis.

“Your nominating petition must be signed by five qualified electors of the City of Gallipolis, Ohio, in ink, in front of the circulator who will then complete the bottom half of such petition. The candidate cannot circulate the nominating petition,” reads paperwork supplied by the city’s legal counsel.

Paperwork must be returned to the Gallia Board of Elections in the Gallia Courthouse with a copy to the Gallipolis City Auditor Annette Landers by Feb. 21. Paperwork and information can be found at the Gallipolis Municipal Building at 333 Third Avenue.

Commissioners are responsible for legislating the laws of the municipality, receive no salary for the position and serve four-year terms.

Gallipolis City Commission is made of five elected members and three appointed employees, the city manager, the dual role city clerk and auditor and the city solicitor.

Feb. 21 deadline for candidacy statement, nominating petition