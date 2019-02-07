Body found after person swept away in flood water

MIDDLEPORT — One person has died after reportedly being swept away in flood waters on Thursday evening.

The incident happened on Leading Creek Road about 1.5 miles off State Route 7.

The male victim was found by first responders around 7:30 p.m. The initial call of a vehicle in the water came in a little after 6 p.m.

Sheriff Keith Wood stated it appears the vehicle became stuck in the water and the individual exited the vehicle in an attempt to get back to dry land and was ultimately swept away by the water.

Several local firefighters, as well as personnel with Meigs County EMS, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were all on the scene as part of the search for the victim. The Meigs County Coroner’s Office was also called to the scene after the body was recovered.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Wood reminded drivers to be cautious as the rain continues and water may be on the rise in several areas of the county.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/02/web1_logo_ne2019271926018.jpg

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.