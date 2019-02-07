A misty state boundary

A fog wall hovering over the Ohio River in early afternoon Thursday separates Gallipolis from West Virginia scenery. Gallia is expecting a high of 37 degrees Friday and a low of 14 degrees with a partly sunny sky, wind gusts up to 40 mph and a clear evening.

A fog wall hovering over the Ohio River in early afternoon Thursday separates Gallipolis from West Virginia scenery. Gallia is expecting a high of 37 degrees Friday and a low of 14 degrees with a partly sunny sky, wind gusts up to 40 mph and a clear evening. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/02/web1_DSC_0032.jpg A fog wall hovering over the Ohio River in early afternoon Thursday separates Gallipolis from West Virginia scenery. Gallia is expecting a high of 37 degrees Friday and a low of 14 degrees with a partly sunny sky, wind gusts up to 40 mph and a clear evening. Dean Wright | OVP