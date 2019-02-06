Walker convicted on all counts

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren reported Wednesday that Antwan D. Walker, 34, of Worthington, was convicted by a Gallia County jury on all counts, after a trial by his peers.

Just before Wednesday’s 9 p.m., the jury returned guilty verdicts on the following counts: Assault of a peace officer, a felony of the fourth-degree; Assault of a peace officer, a felony of the fourth-degree; Assault, a felony of the fifth-degree; and Trespass in a Habitation, a felony of the fourth-degree. Walker faces a maximum possible prison term of five-and-a-half years. The State will be seeking a maximum sentence.

Walker is scheduled to be sentenced in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court by Judge Margaret Evans on Monday, February 11, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.

According to Holdren on Aug. 24, last year, Walker had reportedly been attempting to enter a home in the Bidwell area when refused entrance. Holdren said court testimony given by Walker said he claimed he was attempting to get into the home because he was “under the influence of methamphetamine” and hearing voices and wanting help. Home residents eventually subdued Walker and took him outside the home before he was retrieved by law enforcement.

Events continued into the morning hours of Aug. 25.

Walker refused medical treatment and was combative to the point he was “tazed” said Holdren. Deputies, OSHP troopers and Gallipolis City Police were present to assist before he was taken to the Gallia County Jail. Walker again was reportedly combative, tazed a second time and struggled with officers.

Holdren said several “seasoned” law professionals of at least 10 years in the field felt Walker was abnormally strong while under the influence of drugs at the time before they finally were able to put him in a restraint chair. It took at least five officers at the jail to deescalate the situation.

“There’s a corrections officer who has worked for the Gallia Jail for a number of years and his indication was he’s never been a part of taking the restraint chair outside the jail,” said Holdren. “So this was essentially a first.”

Dean Wright contributed to this report.

