Posted on by

Fair friends look to find new home


The Gallia County Junior Fair Relocation Committee gathers in the Colony Club in Gallipolis, Wednesday evening, to discuss upcoming plans for a Not-So-Newlyweds Game Night and event to take place Feb. 23, featuring music, food and silent auctions. All proceeds go back to the fair relocation project. An upcoming article with more information will be featured in future Ohio Valley Publishing publications.

The Gallia County Junior Fair Relocation Committee gathers in the Colony Club in Gallipolis, Wednesday evening, to discuss upcoming plans for a Not-So-Newlyweds Game Night and event to take place Feb. 23, featuring music, food and silent auctions. All proceeds go back to the fair relocation project. An upcoming article with more information will be featured in future Ohio Valley Publishing publications.


Dean Wright | OVP

The Gallia County Junior Fair Relocation Committee gathers in the Colony Club in Gallipolis, Wednesday evening, to discuss upcoming plans for a Not-So-Newlyweds Game Night and event to take place Feb. 23, featuring music, food and silent auctions. All proceeds go back to the fair relocation project. An upcoming article with more information will be featured in future Ohio Valley Publishing publications.

The Gallia County Junior Fair Relocation Committee gathers in the Colony Club in Gallipolis, Wednesday evening, to discuss upcoming plans for a Not-So-Newlyweds Game Night and event to take place Feb. 23, featuring music, food and silent auctions. All proceeds go back to the fair relocation project. An upcoming article with more information will be featured in future Ohio Valley Publishing publications.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/02/web1_DSC_0028.jpgThe Gallia County Junior Fair Relocation Committee gathers in the Colony Club in Gallipolis, Wednesday evening, to discuss upcoming plans for a Not-So-Newlyweds Game Night and event to take place Feb. 23, featuring music, food and silent auctions. All proceeds go back to the fair relocation project. An upcoming article with more information will be featured in future Ohio Valley Publishing publications. Dean Wright | OVP