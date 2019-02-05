City officials discuss code, upcoming budget

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis City Commission held its first meeting of the month and discussed ongoing maintenance concerns and an upcoming hearing for the city budget, Tuesday evening.

“The (maintenance) guys have been busy salting the streets and parking lots and fixing potholes and spreading dirt at the Spruce Street Extension,” said City Manager Gene Greene. “The code officer and I have been working on property maintenance and he is working with a new contractor in giving out permits…He (code officer, Brett Bostic) has three court cases going and 11 letters in regard to no permits and new addresses or (reports of nuisance properties). He has inspections…and four of those addresses that are on his list, he’s had contacts, letters and pictures of those properties. Contractor license letters, they sent out 34 that went past contractors… Vacant building letters, 28 went out. Building permits, six letters went out.”

In the recreation department, for upcoming youth basketball, Gallipolis anticipates to have 116 home games, 507 practices and reportedly a pitch, hit and run event to be scheduled in April.

“The sewer plant looks like it’s doing well (in terms of operation),” said Greene, “even through all the weather. The water treatment plant, they’re sending out (letters). They need like a 100 addresses on file so they can draw (samples for copper and lead testing in water) from the residents and actually go through them.”

Reportedly, an upcoming gas line project will be held on Third Avenue and a meeting with commissioners will address the issue.

The commission is tentatively looking at a meeting Feb. 19 to consider the city budget for the 2019 fiscal year with a public hearing.

City Clerk and Auditor Annette Landers said she felt this was the first time in several years where department requests did not drive a proposed budget into the “red” before cuts to those requested budgets were balanced by city administration. She said she felt this was due in part to the city in past years replacing aging equipment, and, therefore, capital expenses did not seem as high this year.

Commissioners approved a motion and later rescinded it upon legal advisement in order to obtain more information about a liquor license transfer procedure regarding an area business.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2103.

Gallipolis City Commission meets the first Tuesday of the month at 333 Third Avenue in the Gallipolis Municipal Building at 6 p.m. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/02/web1_0205191835.jpg Gallipolis City Commission meets the first Tuesday of the month at 333 Third Avenue in the Gallipolis Municipal Building at 6 p.m. Dean Wright | OVP