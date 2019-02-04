Clark picked for prosperity planning group

GALLIPOLIS — Selected by her peers to be a voice for southern Ohio, Melissa Clark, Gallia County Economic Development Director, will serve as a Core Working Group member for the Regional Prosperity Planning initiative hosted by the Appalachian Partnership for Economic Growth (APEG) and Appalachian Partnership Inc.

APEG is the regional JobsOhio economic development partner serving 25 counties throughout southern and eastern Ohio.

The overarching purpose of the planning process is to develop a strategic vision and path forward, fostering greater economic prosperity within the 25-county APEG region and improving the private sector business economy. The planning process will also be guided by focus groups and input sessions consisting of area business leaders, stakeholders, and the public; thus, creating a more unified voice and prosperous region.

“I can’t think of another economic development practitioner I would want to represent the economic development community in the regional prosperity planning process,” said Sam Brady, Executive Director at Jackson County Economic Development Partnership, “Melissa has distinguished herself over the years as a leader in our profession, and has kept Gallia County in the economic development forefront as a leading community in Southern Ohio.”

As a member of the Core Working Group, Clark brings over nine years experience in the field of economic development and joins other economic and community development professionals, as well as business leaders and other stakeholders from across the region.

