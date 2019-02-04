Gallia, Meigs deer harvest numbers

COLUMBUS — Hunters checked 172,040 white-tailed deer throughout Ohio’s 2018-19 deer season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). Last year, 186,247 deer were checked during the 2017-18 season.

All white-tailed deer checked by hunters during the 2018-19 deer season numbered 2,487 in Gallia County and 3,072 in Meigs County.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife remains committed to properly managing Ohio’s deer populations. The goal of Ohio’s Deer Management Program is to provide a deer population that maximizes recreational opportunities, while minimizing conflicts with landowners and motorists.

Deer hunting regulations over the past four seasons have been designed to allow for moderate herd growth throughout most of the state. Herd growth is achieved by reducing harvest and protecting female deer.

Ohio ranks fifth nationally in resident hunters and 11th in the number of jobs associated with hunting-related industries. Hunting has a more than $853 million economic impact in Ohio through the sale of equipment, fuel, food, lodging and more, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Hunting in America: An Economic Force for Conservation publication.

Find more information about deer hunting in the Ohio 2018-2019 Hunting and Trapping Regulations or at wildohio.gov.

Editor’s Note: A list of all white-tailed deer checked by hunters during the 2018-2019 deer season is shown below. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest number for the 2018-2019 season, and the 2017-2018 season number is in parentheses. Harvest numbers below are raw data and subject to change.

Adams: 2,944 (3,231); Allen: 878 (979); Ashland: 2,953 (3,254); Ashtabula: 4,884 (5,076); Athens: 3,442 (3,732); Auglaize: 824 (848); Belmont: 2,615 (2,931); Brown: 2,267 (2,521); Butler: 1,270 (1,401); Carroll: 3,465 (3,935); Champaign: 1,112 (1,197); Clark: 744 (685); Clermont: 2,294 (2,471); Clinton: 702 (810); Columbiana: 2,787 (3,257); Coshocton: 6,040 (6,559); Crawford: 1,122 (1,222); Cuyahoga: 929 (1,033); Darke: 687 (731); Defiance: 1,587 (1,600); Delaware: 1,406 (1,574); Erie: 1,017 (1,119); Fairfield: 1,793 (1,969); Fayette: 288 (353); Franklin: 733 (788); Fulton: 706 (745); Gallia: 2,487 (2,599); Geauga: 1,849 (1,818); Greene: 804 (778); Guernsey: 4,288 (4,753); Hamilton: 1,536 (1,639); Hancock: 1,142 (1,228); Hardin: 1,160 (1,253); Harrison: 3,198 (3,674); Henry: 675 (733); Highland: 2,275 (2,668); Hocking: 2,794 (3,321); Holmes: 3,916 (4,108); Huron: 2,100 (2,377); Jackson: 2,838 (2,984); Jefferson: 1,678 (1,903); Knox: 4,257 (4,658); Lake: 799 (883); Lawrence: 1,802 (1,784); Licking: 4,573 (5,009); Logan: 1,943 (2,055); Lorain: 2,073 (2,255); Lucas: 721 (748); Madison: 480 (511); Mahoning: 1,897 (2,032); Marion: 787 (893); Medina: 2,081 (2,012); Meigs: 3,072 (3,115); Mercer: 673 (677); Miami: 735 (787); Monroe: 2,276 (2,618); Montgomery: 699 (704); Morgan: 2,923 (3,278); Morrow: 1,476 (1,544); Muskingum: 4,646 (5,274); Noble: 2,902 (3,036); Ottawa: 474 (482); Paulding: 965 (1,022); Perry: 2,436 (2,769); Pickaway: 727 (822); Pike: 1,870 (1,934); Portage: 2,289 (2,289); Preble: 973 (969); Putnam: 695 (781); Richland: 3,254 (3,505); Ross: 2,749 (3,053); Sandusky: 829 (904); Scioto: 2,155 (2,326); Seneca: 1,770 (1,895); Shelby: 895 (983); Stark: 2,779 (2,880); Summit: 1,464 (1,474); Trumbull: 3,448 (3,640); Tuscarawas: 5,221 (5,722); Union: 921 (939); Van Wert: 492 (499); Vinton: 2,379 (2,802); Warren: 1,125 (1,186); Washington: 3,097 (3,327); Wayne: 2,081 (2,226); Williams: 1,555 (1,598); Wood: 905 (931); Wyandot: 1,448 (1,559). Total: 172,040 (186,247).

Submitted by the ODNR Office of Communications.