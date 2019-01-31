January grand jury indictments released

GALLIPOLIS — Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January and returned indictments for the following individuals:

Mark A. McCoy, 45, of Gallipolis, one count of Endangering Children, a felony of the second-degree; and one count of Endangering Children, a felony of the third-degree. Chelsea R. McMannis, 24, of Cheshire, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Langston G. Harvey, 37, of Gallipolis, two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth-degree; and one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Kourtney K. Wyant, 26, of Ravenswood, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Todd D. Martin, 45, of Crown City, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Donald E. White, 61, of Nelsonville, one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Chasidy Young, 37, of Bidwell, three counts of Non-Support of Dependents, felonies of the fifth-degree. Amy Herron-Rafferty, 35, of Oak Hill, two counts of Non-Support of Dependents, felonies of the fifth-degree. Peggy Baird, 41, of Gallipolis, two counts of Non-Support of Dependents, felonies of the fifth-degree. Danielle E. Meadows, 20, of Comfort, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Jason D. Martin, 38, of Gallipolis, one count of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer, a felony of the third-degree; one count of Resisting Arrest, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Carrying Concealed Weapon, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree; and one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Richard E. Clements, Jr., 41, of Gallipolis, one count of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer, a felony of the third-degree Travis F. Carroll, 28, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Jessica A. Bragg, 33, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Roland I. Richardson, 30, of Dayton, two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth-degree; and one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree. Timmy F. Champer, 40, of Bidwell, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Jennifer L. Burcham, 36, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Donald L. Shaver, 43, of Bidwell, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third-degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the second-degree. Shasta D. Blankenship, 38, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Jackie K. Mullins, 38, of Gallipolis, one count of Telecommunications Fraud, a felony of the fifth-degree. Robert D. Laywell, III, 26, of Bidwell, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; and two counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, felonies of the fourth-degree. Bryon C. Brooks, 25, of McArthur, two counts of Possession of Heroin, felonies of the fourth-degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; two counts of Trafficking in Heroin, felonies of the fourth-degree; one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree, three counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth-degree; and three counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, felonies of the fourth-degree. Christopher T. Lewis, 26, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Roshelle Sparks, 32, of Chesapeake, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree.

Kristal L. Webster Kemp, 40, of Thurman, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Isaiah M. Geiger, 22, of Crown City, one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree. Brian E. Angell, 39, of Vinton, one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

