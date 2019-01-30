Canine shelter receives spay, neuter grant

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia Canine Shelter recently received a grant to help cover the costs in spay and neuter vouchers offered by the shelter.

A nonprofit organization pulled funding to the effort so the shelter began searching for funding to meet surgical costs.

“Our dog walker, Laura Miller,” said Gallia Dog Warden Laurie Cardillo,” was looking around online and she found the Ohio Pet Fund. It’s been in place for years but evidently we’ve never thought to try to apply for it. I believe where the proceeds come from are from Ohio Pets license plates and those go into the Ohio Pet Fund and you can apply for that.”

The warden said that Miller retrieved an application and it was taken to County Administrator and grant writer Karen Sprague.

“You’ve got to give a mission statement and what you’re going to use the grant for and things like that,” said the warden. “Karen took care of that. We did charge $40 per voucher and were looking for another $15 to offset the extra money out of our budget. In less than 12 hours, Karen heard back from them and said we had good news. We’d been awarded with a $1,500 grant and that should cover 100 vouchers for the next year.”

The warden said “it couldn’t have come together any smoother than what it did” and she felt the Gallia Commissioners were supportive of the effort.

According to petsohio.com,”Animal Shelters, Humane Societies, 501(c)3 organizations, and local nonprofit veterinary associations are eligible for grants for education regarding veterinary care of cats and dogs and to fund sterilization procedures for dogs and cats adopted from eligible organizations or belonging to low-income owners.”

Plates can be purchased at a local deputy registrar’s office or by mail through request forms at the same office. Plates can be personalized. For more information, visit www.petsohio.com or contact the Gallia County Canine Shelter through its Facebook page.

The Gallia Canine Shelter is located at 186 Shawnee Lane.