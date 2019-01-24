10 sentenced in Common Pleas

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren, announces the recent sentencings of 10 individuals by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Christopher J. VanMeter, 32, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fourth-degree; Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree; Having Weapons While Under a Disability, a felony of the third-degree; and Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree. VanMeter was sentenced to six years in prison.

James D. Armstrong, 46, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine) in an amount that equals or exceeds five times bulk but is less than fifty times bulk, a felony of the second-degree. Armstrong was sentenced to a mandatory prison term of five years.

Eric L. Payne, 42, of Dayton, was recently convicted of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the second-degree; and Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree. Payne was sentenced to a mandatory prison term of five years.

Jett A. Acree, 40, of Crown City, was recently convicted of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree; Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm), a felony of the fourth-degree; and Illegal Assembly of Chemicals for Manufacturing Methamphetamine in the Vicinity of a Juvenile, a felony of the second-degree. Acree was sentenced to a mandatory prison term of three years. Upon his release from prison, Acree is ordered to successfully complete a CBCF program and halfway house. Upon release from the halfway house, Acree is ordered to submit to an evaluation for and, if needed, enter and successfully complete the Gallia County Common Pleas Drug Court.

Christine A. Gates, 50, of Thurman, was recently convicted of Robbery, a felony of the second-degree. Gates was sentenced to prison for two years.

Rudolph M. Daft, 39, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth-degree. Daft was sentenced to prison for the maximum term of 18 months.

Jessie I. Smith, 39, of Charleston, West Virginia, was recently convicted of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Smith also violated the terms of his community control from a previous case by committing a new crime. Smith was sentenced to prison for 12 months.

Tammy J. Gray, 52, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Theft in Office, a felony of the fifth-degree; and Theft of Drugs, a felony of the fourth-degree. Prior to sentencing, Gray had served 102 days in jail awaiting trial. Gray was sentenced to community control for 36 months. Gray was ordered to successfully complete a CBCF program and halfway house.

Harvey E. Hale, II, 35, of Wellston, was recently convicted of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs into a Detention Facility, a felony of the third-degree; and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Hale was sentenced to community control for 36 months and ordered to successfully complete a CBCF program and halfway house. Upon release from the halfway house, Hale is ordered to submit to an evaluation for and, if needed, enter and successfully complete the Gallia County Common Pleas Drug Court.

Randall A. Ashworth, Jr., 29, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Theft, a felony of the fifth-degree. Ashworth was sentenced to community control for 36 months and ordered to successfully complete a CBCF program, halfway house, and the Gallia County Common Pleas Drug Court.