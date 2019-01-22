City discusses ongoing maintenance

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis City Commissioners gathered Tuesday to discuss ongoing maintenance concerns.

“The maintenance department,” said City Manager Gene Greene,” has started patching streets and so far we’ve used over 11 tons of cold mix on the streets this winter. The maintenance department is also removing Christmas banners from light poles and they’re installing new water and sewer taps. We’ve got several new (construction projects) going on around town…Some of you may have seen, we’ve got a contractor over on Spruce Street extension. He’s going to level all the surplus dirt that we haul over there…until we find the funding to raise that bridge. I think once I’ve mentioned before, there are three or four pages of water meters that were not working correctly or were dead, so we have been working to have new meters come in and the guys will start changing those meters out.”

Due to funding, the meter changing process may take a few years, said Greene.

Salt dispensing crews were active over the weekend, according to the city manager’s report.

“There was a fire hydrant knocked off on lower (State Route 7) over the weekend and we’ll need to replace that. I think it’s going to be an insurance deal that they’ll probably pay for,” said Greene. “As far as the (code enforcement office), we have several buildings around town that are on the demo lost. The code officer is sending out letters on property maintenance which I think is what is leading to these people coming in and getting some demo permits. There has been a sudden interest in tearing down buildings.”

Greene said he expected Gallipolis City Park to be busy once again in the summer as individuals and groups were coming in to speak with city officials about signing up for park events.

“That normally doesn’t happen until later on in the spring,” said Greene.

The Gallipolis City Commission typically meets the first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Gallipolis Municipal Building.