Suspect in custody following escape

MIDDLEPORT — A Gallipolis man being transported from one jail facility to another temporarily escaped the custody of a sheriff’s deputy on Monday.

William Earl Mullins, 34, of Gallipolis, was being moved from the Middleport Jail to be taken to the Monroe County Jail by a Meigs County Sheriff’s Deputy on Monday. After being removed from the jail, and in the process of being placed in the cruiser, Mullins was able to get away from the deputy and flee.

A perimeter was set up and K-9 Cheri, along with Deputy Tylun Campbell, was brought in to track the suspect.

Sheriff Keith Wood stated that Cheri was able to track the suspect from the jail to back door of a house at 427 Lincoln Street. Acting on fresh pursuit, officers then entered the residence and located the suspect in the upstairs of the house.

Mullins fled at 12:04 p.m. and was taken into custody at 12:39 p.m.

Wood gave credit to Cheri for the swift resolution to the incident, with the K-9 able to accurately track the suspect to the residence. Wood added that “inclement weather” also assisted with the tracking.

Law enforcement officers from Racine, Syracuse, Middleport, Pomeroy, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office were part of the search. Mullins was checked out by Meigs County EMS and cleared.

Mullins was transported to an out-of-county facility after being taken back into custody.

Wood stated that an investigation will be conducted into the specific details surrounding the incident and the practices used in transporting individuals.

Mullins currently has felony charges of escape, tampering with drugs, vandalism and theft, as well as several misdemeanor charges according to Meigs County Court records. New charges are expected in relation to the incident from Monday.

A search warrant was being obtained on Monday afternoon for the residence where Mullins was located, stated Wood.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

