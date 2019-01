UPDATE: The suspect has been taken into custody.

MIDDLEPORT — Local law enforcement officers are searching for an inmate who escaped Monday morning from the Middleport Jail.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said that the sheriff’s office, Middleport Police, and others are searching for the individual.

Few details are available at this time. The individual is described as a white male wearing an orange jump suit and Carhartt coat.

The Daily Sentinel will provide updates as they are made available.