‘Good News’ for hearts and souls

GALLIPOLIS — Good News Baptist Church is furthering its community outreach and ministry efforts as it partners with Holzer Health System to provide a Heart Health Fair, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon at its church location on Georges Creek Road.

“We’re having a Heart Health Fair,” said Good News Baptist Pastor Morgan McKinniss. “We’ve asked Holzer to come in and they’re going to do medical screenings. We’re going to offer food and be hanging out with a craft bazaar.”

According to event organizer and church members Bonnie Simms and Lea Hout, blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and bone density tests are anticipated to be given.

“We started planning and talking about this back in the fall for Valentine’s Day,” said Hout.

“In an effort to do more missionary (outreach), we’re trying to do something monthly, quarterly and annually,” said McKinniss. “Obviously, being a church, we care deeply about the spiritual matters of the heart. While that might not pertain to cholesterol, we think it pertains to longer lasting things. We try to foster community and in doing that you get to know people better and know them more naturally by doing that. Not everyone has to be a doctor in counseling to help somebody go through a hard time. So, we’re hoping that while people will come in and get their physical heart checked, we also want to have some frank conversations with people and make new friends and be a part of the community. We’re always searching for new people to welcome in.”

February is recognized as American Heart Month by the American Heart Association.

“We have a craft guild here and our ladies will be doing and selling crafts and the money will go back to the benevolence fund for the church to help those in need,” said Hout.

“We’re putting that money back into the community,” said the pastor.

Good News Baptist is also known for its firewood ministry, helping heat the homes of those in need.

“We have a good team here,” said Hout. “It take everybody to get it moving.”

“We give the Lord praise for what he does and how he opens doors for us,” said Hout.

Good News Baptist Church can be reached through its Facebook page.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2103.

Good News Baptist Church can be found 4045 Georges Creek Road. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/01/web1_0116191731a.jpg Good News Baptist Church can be found 4045 Georges Creek Road. Dean Wright | OVP