‘Knit-A-Thon’ community event set

GALLIPOLIS — A unique event is coming to Gallipolis, combining a love of knitting and helping others.

Most don’t know that one in every 100 babies are born with a heart defect. Congenital heart defects also known as CHD is a malformation in the structure of the heart present at birth. There is no cure only monitoring, procedures, and surgeries.

Kaitlynn Halley was born with a coarctation of the aorta, a type of CHD where there is a narrowing of the aorta. Halley who is passionate about spreading awareness of CHD and the fiber arts began the Little Red Hat Project in 2018 by collecting handmade red hats for newborns. Last year the cause collected 185 red hats that were donated to the Gallipolis Holzer nursery. With such a positive response Halley contacted The Artisan Shoppe & Studio about organizing a Knit-A-Thon.

“A Knit-A-Thon seemed to be the perfect option for what I wanted the Little Red Hat Project to become but I needed help. The Artisan Shoppe and their Fiber Guild have been a great asset to the project,” Halley said.

The Knit-A-Thon will take place at the Artisan Shoppe and Studio on Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Knitters, crocheters, and other fiber arts creators are invited to bring their needles and hooks as they create little red hats, blankets and other comfort items for newborns. The Knit-A-Thon goal is 100 items.

Farmers Bank will be sponsoring the event and providing the yarn. Knit and crochet patterns will be provided, though creators are encouraged to bring their own ideas. The provided patterns recommend that knitters bring size US 3 needles and crocheters a size G (4mm) hooks. Zack and Scotty’s Subs and Hotties will be sponsoring lunch for the creators.

The Knit-A-Thon has also teamed up with Holzer Health System who will be at the Artisan Shoppe during the event giving free blood pressure checks and heart health information. The checks are available to everyone, not just the creators. For questions, contact the Artisan Shoppe at info@theartisanshoppe.org or 740-853-2370. The Artisan Shoppe is located at 749 Third Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/01/web1_Tribune-2.jpg