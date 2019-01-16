Popular winter hike returns this Saturday

LOGAN —The 54th annual Hocking Hills Winter Hike is this Saturday, Jan. 19, at Hocking Hills State Park.

This hike remains the most popular winter hike in the Ohio State Parks system, and millions of hikers visit the nationally recognized Hocking Hills State Park throughout the year. Hocking Hills State Park is located at 19852 State Route 664 South in Logan.

The 6-mile trek with continuous starts from 9 to 11 a.m. goes from Upper Falls/Old Man’s Cave past Lower Falls and Cedar Falls, ending at Ash Cave. The local Kiwanis Club will be serving bean soup and corn bread at Cedar Falls, the halfway point, and the local Lions Club will have hot chocolate and doughnuts available at Ash Cave. This is all provided free of charge, however, donations are accepted. ODNR naturalists and natural resources officers will also be stationed along the hike at key locations to answer questions and help hikers.

Due to limited parking at Old Man’s Cave, it’s encouraged people attending the hike to carpool. Overflow parking will be available at Hocking Hills Elementary School, located at 19197 State Route 664 South in Logan. Additionally, transportation will be provided at Ash Cave to transport hikers back to their vehicles at the Old Man’s Cave parking location.

During the hike, the annual Heart of Hocking Award will also be presented. Since 1981, this annual appreciation award has been given to an individual or organization who has volunteered or partnered with Hocking Hills State Park and contributed substantially to promote the well-being of the park and its visitors. The award is presented at the annual Hocking Hills Winter Hike. Recipients are chosen for their volunteer spirit in giving hours of time, materials or professional expertise.

ODNR encourages hikers to dress appropriately for the weather. Trails might be muddy, icy or snow-covered so appropriate footwear is recommended. More helpful hints on winter safety are located at ohiodnr.gov/winter-recreation/recreation/winter-safety. ODNR also provides a number of other winter hikes throughout the state. Learn more about other winter hikes at ohiodnr.gov/winter-recreation/recreation/hiking.

Article and information provided by ODNR.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/01/web1_1.17-Cave.jpg