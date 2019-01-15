Holdren to serve as MLK Day Speaker

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren will be the keynote speaker for the Annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration hosted by the Southeastern Ohio NAACP Branch that serves Gallia, Jackson and Lawrence Counties; and again this year they are partnering up with the University of Rio Grande MLK Committee and the RSVP of the Ohio Valley.

Holdren took office in January 2017. As prosecuting attorney, he has worked closely with local law enforcement to combat the drug epidemic by holding traffickers accountable and providing rehabilitation options to those addicted. Holdren is an active member of Citizens for Prevention and Recovery, serves as a community mentor for local high school students, and has been appointed to serve on the State Victim Assistance Advisory Committee by Attorney General Mike DeWine’s Office.

Susan Rogers, Director of RSVP of the Ohio Valley (whose home office is in Jackson) will announce and introduce the MLK Contest winners and honorable mentions at this event in Gallipolis. Local residents will have the chance to hear the top three winners present their speeches at the MLK celebration in Gallipolis.

This celebration is open to the public free of charge and will be held at Paint Creek Regular Missionary Baptist Church, 833 Third Ave., Gallipolis, at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 21.