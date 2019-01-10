10 sentenced in Gallia Common Pleas

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren, announced the recent sentencings of 10 individuals by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Marc A. Eblin, II, 40, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer creating a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property, a felony of the third-degree. Eblin was sentenced to two (2) years in prison.

Misty D. Baird, 33, of Bidwell, was recently convicted of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fourth-degree; Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree; and Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree. Baird was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Michael Lee Bender, 42, of Thurman, was recently convicted of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree; and Carrying a Concealed Weapon, a felony of the fourth-degree. Bender was sentenced to two years in prison.

Sarah Jane Ramey, 38, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Burglary, a felony of the second-degree; and Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth-degree. Ramey was sentenced to prison for four years.

Robert A. Gullett, 35, of Patriot, was recently convicted of Receiving Stolen Property (Motor Vehicle), a felony of the fourth-degree; and Having Weapons While Under a Disability, a felony of the third-degree. Gullett is not permitted to own or possess a firearm after being convicted several years ago of Burglary, a felony offense of violence. Gullett was sent back to prison for two years.

Savannah C. Coleman, 28, of Bidwell, was recently convicted of Escape, a felony of the third-degree; Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth-degree; and Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Coleman was sentenced to prison for three years.

Michael A. Rose, Jr., 45, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fourth-degree; two counts of Failure to Appear, both felonies of the fourth-degree; Trafficking in Heroin in the vicinity of a juvenile, a felony of the fourth-degree. In addition to these convictions, Rose was found to have violated the terms of his community control. Rose was sentenced to six years in prison.

Logan C. Wamsley, 27, of Bidwell, was recently convicted of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree; Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth-degree; Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth-degree. Wamsley was sentenced to four years in prison.

Zachary L. Beach, 35, of Thurman, was recently convicted of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fourth-degree. In addition to this conviction, Beach was found to have violated the terms of his community control by committing a new criminal offense. Beach was originally placed on community control for a conviction of Attempted Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the fourth-degree. Beach was sentenced to prison for 18 months.

Melissa M. McCarty, 36, of Gallipolis, was recently convicted of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree; and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. McCarty was sentenced to prison for 18 months.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/01/web1_Tribune-1.jpg