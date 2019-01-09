Noe swears in as city solicitor

GALLIPOLIS — Brynn Saunders Noe was sworn in at the beginning of the year as the new Gallipolis City Solicitor and will be prosecuting county and city misdemeanor crimes and traffic offenses while also serving as the city’s legal counsel.

Noe graduated from Gallia Academy High School in 2006. She graduated with an undergraduate degree from Ohio University in 2010 and then from Capital University with a degree in law in 2013.

“When I was at the end of law school, I worked in the Columbus City’s Prosecutor’s Office,” said Noe. “So, I was in there intake section…They had pretty much a section of the prosecution unit set up and prosecutors on call where people could come in directly off the street and make a complaint and we would investigate and gather evidence and have the prosecutors review it.”

Brynn and her husband, Andy Noe, both graduated from Capital University and returned to Gallia to begin a joint practice. The pair have since dissolved the practice as Brynn serves her role as the solicitor and Andy defends clients in Gallia Common Pleas Court as part of the Gallia Defense Attorneys Corporation. Brynn said the two would abstain from any cases which might cross into the other’s areas of work.

“Then I started working (with then City Solicitor Adam Salisbury) as a victim’s assistance attorney,” said Brynn. “So I worked with victim’s advocates and did a lot of stuff with the same cases Adam was working with, just on the civil side. I was trying to help victims of crime separate themselves from their abuser. That’s a big problem. We get victims, especially of domestic violence, and a lot are totally dependent (on their abuser). So, we would do civil protection orders and give advice regarding custody to try and help people who had very limited resources.”

Brynn was approved for her previous role as a victim’s assistance attorney with the city by the Gallipolis City Commission in October 2015.

“I enjoyed private practice,” said Brynn. “I’ve always had an interest in the public service aspect of (law). I don’t know if it was growing up with my dad and seeing what he was doing or then when I went to law school and got the job at the (Columbus) Prosecutor’s Office. I liked it. I was interested in it. A lot of times with misdemeanor cases you see both ends of the spectrum. I have good people who may have made some mistakes. We deal with things like traffic. You want to try and work with people the best you can. Then you have other situations where there are victims that are in really tough spots. I want to do the best I can for them.”

Brynn is the daughter of past Gallipolis City Solicitor and Gallia Prosecutor Brent Saunders. She shares a son with her husband Andy and they are soon expecting another child to join their family.

Gallipolis Municipal Judge Eric Mulford stands with new Gallipolis City Solicitor Brynn Noe. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/01/web1_446752.jpeg Gallipolis Municipal Judge Eric Mulford stands with new Gallipolis City Solicitor Brynn Noe. Courtesy photo