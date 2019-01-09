VFW takes part in inauguration ceremony

David Root, VFW State Commander, on Monday presents the State Commendation for Service to Ohio state and the nation at the inauguration ceremony for the Ohio House of Representatives along with the Gallipolis 4464 VFW Honor Guard doing the Pledge of Allegiance Ceremony. State Representative Ryan Smith stands with Root and the honor guard.

