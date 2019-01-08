Final 2018 indictments released

GALLIPOLIS —Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met and handed down indictments in October, November, and December of 2018. This is the second list of indictments first published in Tuesday’s edition of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune.

The following individuals were indicted:

Randy L. Spurlock, 35, of Gallipolis, one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree; and one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fifth-degree. Bruce A. Ward, 43, of Proctorville, one count of Identity Fraud, a felony of the fifth-degree. Paul D. Payne, 55, of Waverly, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Lisa M. Drennen, 40, of Bidwell, one count of Identity Fraud, a felony of the fifth-degree. Robert E. Mannon, 37, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree; and two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth-degree.

Misty D. Mount, 37, of Gallipolis, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Kimberly D. Rusk, 40, of West Columbia, West Virginia, two counts of Failure to Appear, felonies of the fourth-degree. Jason M. Hall, 39, of Waverly, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Jesse I. Smith, 39, of Charleston, West Virginia, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Joshua E. Buttrick, 27, of Gallipolis, one count of Felonious Assault, a felony of the second-degree. Larry J. Kimbro, 36, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Robert A. Gullett, 35, of Patriot, three counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth-degree; and one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree. David L. Thompkins, 31, of Gallipolis, one count of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Importuning, a felony of the fifth-degree. William B. Moore, 42, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, one count of Identity Fraud, a felony of the fifth-degree. Kelsey A. Shannon, 21, of Columbus, one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the first-degree; one count of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the first-degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree.

Gary L. Keffer, 55, of Crown City, one count of Domestic Violence, a felony of the fourth-degree. Jaqueline S. Kormanik, 35, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Ronnie L. Lambert, 54, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Curtis L. Lambert, 52, of Middleport, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Michael V. Taylor, 31, of Cheshire, three counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth-degree. Jacob A. Plants, 23, of Letart, West Virginia, two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth-degree; and one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony f the fifth-degree. Brandon D. Cox, 35, of Bidwell, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Bobbie J. Cox, 44, of Bidwell, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Grace E. Donnally, 35, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth-degree. Kandi L. Roward, 42, of Vinton, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the second-degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the first-degree. Jeremy S. Davis, 42, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree. Tara M. Block, 40, of Vinton, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Jeremy A. Griffith, 38, of Gallipolis, two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth-degree. Daniel T. VanMeter, 39, of New Haven, West Virginia, one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree. Zachary L. Brumfield, 34, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Justin T. Lambert, 30, of Rio Grande, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Brian E. Angell, 39, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree. William J. Duty, 35, of Gallipolis, two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth-degree. Lisa A. Brewer, 46, of Thurman, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Christopher W. McDermitt, 26, of Gallipolis, four counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth-degree; two counts of Possession of Heroin, felonies of the fifth-degree; one count of Burglary, a felony of the second-degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree. Ricky L. Gleason, 29, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Adam D. Boggess, 42, of Gallipolis, one count of Grand Theft, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth-degree; and one count of Failure to Comply, a felony of the third-degree. Zachary L. Taylor, 26, of Gallipolis, one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third-degree. Paul M. Gibson, 22, of Gallipolis, one count of Importuning, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree; and one count of Sexual Imposition, a misdemeanor of the third-degree. Terry D. Lambert, 27, of Langsville, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth-degree. Bretton M. Stutes, 24, of Gallipolis, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth-degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

