Final 2018 indictments released

GALLIPOLIS —Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met and handed down indictments in October, November, and December of 2018. A second list of indictments will be released in an upcoming edition of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune.

The following individuals were indicted:

Tammy J. Gray, 52, of Gallipolis, one count of Theft of Drugs, a felony of the fourth-degree; and one count of Theft in Office, a felony of the fifth-degree. Anthony D. Wroblewski, 22, of Gallipolis, one count of Obstructing Official Business, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility, a felony of the third-degree. Patricia Wolfe, 52, of Gallipolis, one count of Theft, a felony of the fourth-degree. James D. Armstrong, 46, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the second-degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the second-degree. Fred J. Wray, 62, of Crown City, one count of Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the first-degree; one count of Corrupting Another with Drugs, a felony of the second-degree. one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree; one count of Gross Abuse of a Corpse, a felony of the fifth-degree. Dale E. Finley, 45, of Crown City, one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree; and one count of Gross Abuse of a Corpse, a felony of the fifth-degree.

John F. Addis, 47, of Crown City, one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree; and one count of Gross Abuse of a Corpse, a felony of the fifth-degree. Jeremy L. Buck, 39, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of D rugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Dawn N. Caldwell, 27, of Gallipolis, one count of Obstructing Official Business, a felony of the fifth-degree. Roger D. Rossiter, Jr., 36, of Crown City, one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree. Nathan S. Jones, 31, of Thurman, one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree. Tiffney, L. Huddleston, 46, of Henderson, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Iesha M. Cleland, 27, of Gallipolis, one count of Endangering Children, a felony of the third-degree. Michael L. Bender, 42, of Thurman, one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, a felony of the fourth-degree. Jett A. Acree, 40, of Crown City, two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth-degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Illegal Manufacture of Drugs, a felony of the first-degree; one count of Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs, a felony of the second-degree; and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Trenton S. McClintock, 29, of Pomeroy, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Natasha K. Gray, 24, of Patriot, one count of aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Endangering Children, a felony of the third-degree. James M. Gray, IV, 46, of Patriot, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Endangering Children, a felony of the third-degree; and one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Kenneth M. Goody Jr., 39, of Gallipolis, two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth-degree.

Curtis A. Riffle, 56, of Cleveland, four counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth-degree.

Ashli N. Whitman, 30, of Leon, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Zane L. Schoonover, 30, of Bidwell, one count of Possession of Marijuana, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Trafficking in Marijuana, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Trafficking in Hashish, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Zachary D. Schoonover, 34, of Bidwell, one count of Possession of Marijuana, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Trafficking in Marijuana, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Trafficking in Hashish, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Patrick S. Caldwell, 29, of Bidwell, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Joshua T. Cook, 36, of Gallipolis, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Jeremiah L. Mullins, 25, of Vinton, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Daniel F. Belcher, 40, of Xenia, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. William L. Garnes, 32, of Vinton, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Joel A. Johnson, 35, of Patriot, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Rickey E. Whitt, Jr., 33, of Crown City, one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fourth-degree. Kaleb C. Creel, 28, of Gallipolis, one count of Failure to Register, a felony of the third-degree.

