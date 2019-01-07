Posted on by

Final 2018 indictments released


Staff Report

GALLIPOLIS —Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met and handed down indictments in October, November, and December of 2018. A second list of indictments will be released in an upcoming edition of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune.

The following individuals were indicted:

Tammy J. Gray, 52, of Gallipolis, one count of Theft of Drugs, a felony of the fourth-degree; and one count of Theft in Office, a felony of the fifth-degree. Anthony D. Wroblewski, 22, of Gallipolis, one count of Obstructing Official Business, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility, a felony of the third-degree. Patricia Wolfe, 52, of Gallipolis, one count of Theft, a felony of the fourth-degree. James D. Armstrong, 46, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the second-degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the second-degree. Fred J. Wray, 62, of Crown City, one count of Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the first-degree; one count of Corrupting Another with Drugs, a felony of the second-degree. one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree; one count of Gross Abuse of a Corpse, a felony of the fifth-degree. Dale E. Finley, 45, of Crown City, one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree; and one count of Gross Abuse of a Corpse, a felony of the fifth-degree.

John F. Addis, 47, of Crown City, one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree; and one count of Gross Abuse of a Corpse, a felony of the fifth-degree. Jeremy L. Buck, 39, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of D rugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Dawn N. Caldwell, 27, of Gallipolis, one count of Obstructing Official Business, a felony of the fifth-degree. Roger D. Rossiter, Jr., 36, of Crown City, one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree. Nathan S. Jones, 31, of Thurman, one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree. Tiffney, L. Huddleston, 46, of Henderson, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Iesha M. Cleland, 27, of Gallipolis, one count of Endangering Children, a felony of the third-degree. Michael L. Bender, 42, of Thurman, one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, a felony of the fourth-degree. Jett A. Acree, 40, of Crown City, two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth-degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Illegal Manufacture of Drugs, a felony of the first-degree; one count of Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs, a felony of the second-degree; and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Trenton S. McClintock, 29, of Pomeroy, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Natasha K. Gray, 24, of Patriot, one count of aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Endangering Children, a felony of the third-degree. James M. Gray, IV, 46, of Patriot, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Endangering Children, a felony of the third-degree; and one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Kenneth M. Goody Jr., 39, of Gallipolis, two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth-degree.

Curtis A. Riffle, 56, of Cleveland, four counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth-degree.

Ashli N. Whitman, 30, of Leon, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Zane L. Schoonover, 30, of Bidwell, one count of Possession of Marijuana, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Trafficking in Marijuana, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Trafficking in Hashish, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Zachary D. Schoonover, 34, of Bidwell, one count of Possession of Marijuana, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Trafficking in Marijuana, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Trafficking in Hashish, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Patrick S. Caldwell, 29, of Bidwell, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Joshua T. Cook, 36, of Gallipolis, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Jeremiah L. Mullins, 25, of Vinton, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Daniel F. Belcher, 40, of Xenia, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. William L. Garnes, 32, of Vinton, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Joel A. Johnson, 35, of Patriot, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Rickey E. Whitt, Jr., 33, of Crown City, one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fourth-degree. Kaleb C. Creel, 28, of Gallipolis, one count of Failure to Register, a felony of the third-degree.

