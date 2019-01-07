Industrial Park receives $15k electricity grant

BIDWELL — Supporters say Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative is working to bring jobs to the region, and that mission came one step closer with the SiteOhio authentication of the Dan Evans Industrial Park, Phase II, in Gallia County.

The program is a part of JobsOhio, the statewide department responsible for bringing new employers to Ohio and helping existing employers add new jobs. A SiteOhio authentication means that an industrial site is ready for immediate development by a company, making the location more attractive to potential buyers. Rather than having to commission site studies, a company can take a fast track to building their facilities and opening for business.

BREC serves the site with electricity and so was able to get a $15,000 grant from Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives, its statewide trade association, to donate to the Gallia County Community Improvement Corporation to facilitate the site authentication.

“BREC is a community partner, as well as an electricity provider, and that means we’re committed to aiding the economic development of our region,” says BREC CEO Tonda Meadows. “Our employees and trustees are working right alongside our consumer-members and local officials to maintain a strong, vibrant community and increase the quality of life in Southeast Ohio.”

Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit, consumer-owned electric cooperative utility serving 18,660 consumers in southeast Ohio, primarily in Gallia, Lawrence, Jackson, Meigs, Vinton, and Athens counties. For more information, visit www.buckeyerec.coop.

The Dan Evans Industrial Park lies along Ohio 850.

Donated from Buckeye Rural