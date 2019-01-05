Gallia Commissioners reorganize for 2019

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Commissioners gathered for their weekly meeting Thursday in the Gallia Courthouse and finished end of 2018 business while beginning business for the new year.

Commissioners approved travel requests for the Gallia Clerk of Courts, Gallia Job and Family Services and County Administrator Karen Sprague to Columbus in mid and late January.

The Gallia Canine Shelter currently had 17 animals incoming as of the end of December with one reclaimed, 11 out to rescue and 16 remaining at the shelter.

Gallia JFS Director Dana Glassburn presented an engagement letter for Gallia to Donald Keller Law Office to provide legal services and commissioners approved it.

Glassburn, Auditor Larry Betz, payroll clerk Susan Hill and information technology director John Grubb met to discuss a new payroll system.

Commissioners reorganized with Brent Saunders serving as the new commissioner president and Harold Montgomery as vice-president.

Commissioners approved designations and board appointments with David Smith to represent the commissioners when visiting with the Ariel Board of Directors, on the board for the Exotic Animals Committee Action Team committee, Gallipolis in Bloom, the Our House Museum, Ohio Valley Resource Conservation and Development, and the Planning Commission along with Threat Risk Assessment. Brent Saunders will represent the commissioners when interacting with the Board of Revision, Community Action Agency (along with Montgomery), Data Processing, Family and Children First Council, Family CVCS Planning Committee, Health Department Advisory Council, Infrastructure Committee, Local Emergency Planning Committee, Local Corrections Planning Commitee, Renewable Energy Committee, Health Department Sewer Committee and Tax Incentive Review Council. Montgomery will represent the commissioners when interacting with the Broadband Committee, Canine Management Committee, Community Improvement Corporation, SR 35 Corridor, Keep Gallia Beautiful, Ohio Public Works Commission Integrating Committee, Records Commission, Renewable Energy Commitee and TID.