Death investigation in Gallia

GREEN TWP. — Friday evening, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement in regards to a death investigation which is being conducted by his office.

Champlin states “On January 4, 2019 at approximately 12:23 p.m. a body was located in a wooded area in the 1600 series of State Route 588 in Green Township. The body has been identified as Earl Hager, who was previously reported as a missing person to our office. At this time, we have no reason to believe that foul play is involved, however a thorough investigation is being conducted to provide an explanation as to how Mr. Hager passed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Hager’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/01/web1_Tribune.jpg