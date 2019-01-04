Supporting the local animal shelter: Fundraising event planned

POINT PLEASANT — The staff at the Mason County Animal Shelter are always welcoming and appreciative of donations for the shelter and pets, new volunteers, and pet adoptions.

For those wishing to donate to the animal shelter, on Monday evening, Jan. 7, a special bingo night will be held at the Point Pleasant Moose Lodge 731 in benefit of the animal shelter. Bingo will begin at 7 p.m., and the doors will open at 5 p.m. Dave Morgan will be collecting supplies to be donated to the animal shelter in the back of his truck. The staff at the animal shelter shared some basic necessities they always in need of are cat food, dog food, cat litter, old blankets and towels, leashes, collars, Clorox bleach, and laundry detergent. Morgan shared even if an individual does not want to participate in the bingo games, they can still donate supplies.

For those wanting to volunteer at the animal shelter, they simply need to show up during the shelter’s hours of operation and the staff will find them a way to help as they are always searching for volunteers. The animal shelter is open Monday-Friday from noon- 4 p.m., excluding holidays.

For those looking for a new pet, several cats and dogs are searching for their forever homes and are currently housed at the animal shelter.

Jessi Hall, Mason County dog warden, shared they are currently housing 38 dogs and 30 cats for adoption. According to the animal shelter’s Facebook, this shelter is considered a high intake county shelter which means the Mason County Commission has to limit the shelter to housing the max of 40 dogs and max of 36 cats. Rescue help and adoption are very crucial to this facility.

The cost of adoption for a dog is $75 and for a cat is $50. When a pet is adopted they are spayed or neutered as well as given all necessary vaccinations. West Virginia law mandates all dogs or cats that are adopted from a shelter be spayed or neutered.

The Mason County Animal Shelter is located at 1965 Fairground Road in Point Pleasant.

For further questions on how to volunteer or donate to the animal shelter or further questions about how to adopt a pet, individuals may call (304) 675-6458 or find and follow the Mason County Animal Shelter on Facebook.

Chloe is a three year old female who is house trained and can sit on command. She is an owner surrender and is in search of a new one. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/01/web1_Pet2-1-.jpg Chloe is a three year old female who is house trained and can sit on command. She is an owner surrender and is in search of a new one. Erin Perkins | OVP Maverick is a two year old male and is a very sweet and good boy. He is an owner surrender and is in search of a new one. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/01/web1_Pet2-2-.jpg Maverick is a two year old male and is a very sweet and good boy. He is an owner surrender and is in search of a new one. Erin Perkins | OVP Tristan is a one year old male who is super friendly and loves everything and everyone. He was a stray and is looking for a home to call his own. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/01/web1_Pet4-1-.jpg Tristan is a one year old male who is super friendly and loves everything and everyone. He was a stray and is looking for a home to call his own. Erin Perkins | OVP Brody is a one year old male who loves children and has high energy. He was a stray and is looking for a home to call his own. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/01/web1_Pet4-2-.jpg Brody is a one year old male who loves children and has high energy. He was a stray and is looking for a home to call his own. Erin Perkins | OVP Scruff is an adult male who is very friendly and he is looking for a home to call his own. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/01/web1_Pet6-2-.jpg Scruff is an adult male who is very friendly and he is looking for a home to call his own. Erin Perkins | OVP Stella is an adult female who is loving and friendly, looking for a owner to call her own. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/01/web1_Pet6-1-.jpg Stella is an adult female who is loving and friendly, looking for a owner to call her own. Erin Perkins | OVP Jared is a 10 month old male who was born in the shelter and is still in search of a home of his own. He is loving, friendly, and already neutered. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/01/web1_Pet8-1-.jpg Jared is a 10 month old male who was born in the shelter and is still in search of a home of his own. He is loving, friendly, and already neutered. Erin Perkins | OVP Elizabeth is an adult female who is very loving and has been looking for a good home for a long time. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/01/web1_Pet8-2-.jpg Elizabeth is an adult female who is very loving and has been looking for a good home for a long time. Erin Perkins | OVP Prince Charming is a six month old male who is very sweet and loving looking for an owner to love him forever. He is already neutered. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/01/web1_Pet10-1-.jpg Prince Charming is a six month old male who is very sweet and loving looking for an owner to love him forever. He is already neutered. Erin Perkins | OVP Jessie is an adult female who is very sweet and friendly and is looking for a home to call her own. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/01/web1_Pet10-2-.jpg Jessie is an adult female who is very sweet and friendly and is looking for a home to call her own. Erin Perkins | OVP

Fundraising event planned

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.