Meigs 5th, Gallia 19th in latest jobless numbers

OHIO VALLEY — Meigs County is 5th and Gallia County 19th in the latest unemployment numbers released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The ranking for Meigs County returns it to the top five highest rates in the state after a brief stent outside the top five. The November unemployment rate in Meigs County was 6.3 percent, up from 5.9 percent in October.

Gallia County held steady from October to November, maintaining a rate of 5.0 percent, while dropping from 18th to 19th overall in the state.

The top 5 in unemployment in Ohio in November were Monroe County, 7.1 percent; Ottawa County, 6.9 percent; Noble County, 6.6 percent; Adams County, 6.5 percent; and Meigs County, 6.3 percent.

The five counties with the lowest unemployment rates were Mercer County, 2.4 percent; Holmes County, 2.8 percent; Auglaize County, 2.9 percent; and Putnam, Wyandot and Delaware Counties at 3.0 percent.

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.6 percent in November 2018, unchanged from October 2018. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 5,200 over the month, from a revised 5,643,700 in October to 5,648,900 in November 2018.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in November was 263,000, down 3,000 from 266,000 in October. The number of unemployed has decreased by 18,000 in the past 12 months from 281,000. The November unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 4.9 percent in November 2017.

The U.S. unemployment rate for November was 3.7 percent, unchanged from October, and down from 4.1 percent in November 2017.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 5,200 over the month, from a revised 5,643,700 in October to 5,648,900 in November, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (Bureau of Labor Statistics) in cooperation with ODJFS.

Employment in goods-producing industries, at 941,200, increased 1,200 over the month as gains in manufacturing (+1,400) surpassed losses in mining and logging (-100) and construction (-100). The private service-providing sector, at 3,917,400, added 4,600 jobs. Employment gains in professional and business services (+2,800), educational and health services (+1,700), trade, transportation, and utilities (+1,500), and other services (+200) exceeded losses in information (-800), financial activities (-400), and leisure and hospitality (-400). Government employment, at 790,300, decreased 600 as losses in local government (-1,500) exceeded gains in federal government (+900). State government employment did not change over the month.

From November 2017 to November 2018, nonagricultural wage and salary employment grew 116,400. Employment in goods-producing industries increased 22,100. Manufacturing added 10,600 jobs in durable goods (+9,900) and nondurable goods (+700). Construction added 10,500 jobs and mining and logging added 1,000 jobs. Employment in the private service-providing sector increased 86,300 as gains in trade, transportation, and utilities (+26,700), educational and health services (+22,000), leisure and hospitality (+16,300), professional and business services (+11,300), other services (+8,900), and financial activities (+2,500) outweighed losses in information (-1,400). Government employment increased 8,000 with gains in state (+4,200), local (+2,400), and federal (+1,400) government.

Information from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

