Gallia economic development report

GALLIA COUNTY — The Gallia County Economic Development Office recently released a look back at its 2018 successes and progress as it moves into 2019 with a mission of attracting more jobs to Gallia County.

In February, the economic development office announced it was partnering with JobsOhio and InSite Consulting to prepare the Dan Evans Industrial Park Phase II site of State Route 850 near US 35 in an authentication process to make it “shovel ready” for job creators to invest in Gallia’s economic future. Efforts to authenticate the 77-acre Gallia industrial park site parcel began spring of 2017.

“We made it through this initial paper evaluation. We were notified in the summer, and since that time in order to get ready for this authentication process, we have been doing site due-diligence studies,” said Economic Development Executive Director Melissa Clark. “We’ve done a wetland determination study. We’ve done an endangered species study and we’re getting ready to do an archaeological research study. My office has applied for grants to cover these studies.”

Clark said her office has gathered around $50,000 in grant money to have the studies done.

As part of an OH-WV-KY regional initiative, Gallia County was awarded an ‘AEROready’ Certification in the summer which will reportedly assist in the targeting and attraction of aerospace industries in Gallia County. AEROready certification involves a deep analysis of items to ensure that the regions, sites, and communities certified reduce risks for potential aerospace companies. The AEROready Certification validates the region as ready for an aerospace industry, an ample supply of labor and training opportunities exist, and that necessary infrastructure is in place.

In August, Gallia County accepted a Local Economic Assistance (LEAP) grant award from Liberty Schindel of AEP Ohio, Thursday, during the Gallia County Commissioners regular meeting.

The $4,660 grant award was used for the development and implementation of a cloud based CRM system called Executive Pulse. The new CRM system, which is designed specifically for economic development users, reportedly assists Clark with better project monitoring and assist to streamline communication and activities.

According to information provided by the economic development office, Gallia County’s Business Retention and Expansion (BRE) program focuses solely on the retention and expansion of existing companies in Gallia County.

Gallia County Economic Development partners with state, regional, and local economic development organizations to provide an array of resources to encourage companies to stay and expand in Gallia County. As a result of a BRE visit in 2018, GKN Sinter Metals was able to secure training funds to improve the skills of their employees.

In late October, Gallia County Economic Development learned that, after working with JobsOhio for several months, they succeeded in getting SiteOhio authentication for a part of the Dan Evans Industrial Park in Gallia County.

“The Phase II site within the Dan Evans Industrial Park has seen a clear increase in project submissions and outside interest as it has progressed through the SiteOhio authentication program,” said Clark.

The Dan Evans Industrial Park Phase II location is around 77 acres in size. AEROready previously certified Gallia County as viable and ready for the aerospace industry to develop and invest in. From left, are, Robert Ingram, AEROready, Melissa Clark, Gallia economic director, Harold Montgomery, Gallia County commissioner, Tuscon Roberts, Aeroready, and Tim Wells, AEP Ohio economic development.

Laying foundation for 2019