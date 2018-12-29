Gallia county commission updates

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Commissioners met for their weekly meeting Thursday to determine holiday schedules for the coming year, end of year appropriations and approve legal motions.

Gallia County Administrator Karen Sprague presented commissioners with the annual appropriation resolution for all funds for the fiscal year beginning in January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2018. Appropriations for the year totaled at $9,211,784.25 with $165,358.37 in encumbrances. Special revenue funds appropriated were $26,942,351.35 with $117,9267.20 in encumbrances with $1,586941.89 in balances carried forward. Grand total appropriations were tallied at $36,154,369.60 with encumbrances at $283,285.57 and balanced carried forward were tallied at $1,586,941.89.

County employee holidays for 2019 were recognized as New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Day, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

Emergency management contracts for 15 townships and six villages were approved for emergency management services through the county.

Commissioners entertained the possibility of advancing funds to the Gallia Health Department, VOCA program and Gallia Sheriff’s Office and other programs to pay end of fiscal year finances.